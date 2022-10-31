Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $12.17 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $12,610.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,442.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00267215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00118384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00722944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00561992 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00232423 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,351,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

