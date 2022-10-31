Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Down 3.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -254.68, a P/E/G ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $685,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,625.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,954. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Vertex by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 57.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

