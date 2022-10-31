VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Lawrence Myers Purchases 350,000 Shares

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8 – Get Rating) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$683,550.00 ($478,006.99).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Price Performance

VGI Partners Asian Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 28th.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

