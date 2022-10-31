VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Lawrence Myers Purchases 350,000 Shares

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8 – Get Rating) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$683,550.00 ($478,006.99).
VGI Partners Asian Investments Price Performance
VGI Partners Asian Investments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 28th.
VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.