Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $18.50 during trading on Monday. Viaplay Group AB has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SEB Equities cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.