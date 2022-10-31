VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,407.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $648,179.24 and $1,407.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

