Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.5 %

VSCO stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 979,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,513. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

