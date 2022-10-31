Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Visa by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.87. 279,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.74. The firm has a market cap of $391.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

