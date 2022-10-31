Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $22.20

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $23.00. Vitru shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTRU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Vitru during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.