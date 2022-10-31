Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEAT opened at $8.60 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

