Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $4.57 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $109.18 million and $32.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00022313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.67 or 1.00029158 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004221 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.69883234 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $41,522,148.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

