W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.90

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 15941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,661.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after buying an additional 351,667 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

