Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 646,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.96. 220,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

