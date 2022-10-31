WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 6.3% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.94. 3,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
WalkMe Trading Up 5.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $729.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.
Institutional Trading of WalkMe
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 70.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $189,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.