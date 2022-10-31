WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 6.3% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.94. 3,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

WalkMe Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $729.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 70.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $189,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

