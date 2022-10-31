Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Washington Federal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

