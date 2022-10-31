Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,095,415 shares.The stock last traded at $132.33 and had previously closed at $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

