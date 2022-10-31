Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 6.1%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 187,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.90.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

