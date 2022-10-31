Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 828 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Matson were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.89. 2,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,317. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

