Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 16,980 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. News comprises 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. 36,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,935. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.27. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

