Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Snowflake comprises 1.2% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.65. 39,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,537. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.61.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

