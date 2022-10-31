Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

