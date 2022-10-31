Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 825 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SSNC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

