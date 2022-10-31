Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 970 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,344,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $815.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

