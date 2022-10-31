Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $238,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

