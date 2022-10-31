Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $239,000 Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avnet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Insider Activity

Avnet Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.