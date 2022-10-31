Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $241,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 365,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

