Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 390 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,100. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $661.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.21%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

