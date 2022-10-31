Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 754,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,008. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $74.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

