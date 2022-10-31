Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 11 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seaboard by 10.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Seaboard by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Trading Up 1.8 %

Seaboard stock traded up $68.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,790.01. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

