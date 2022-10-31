Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Cigna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of CI traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,925. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $325.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

