WAX (WAXP) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. WAX has a total market capitalization of $188.80 million and $8.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0838 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,955,651,944 coins and its circulating supply is 2,254,029,468 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,955,475,251.09283 with 2,253,861,324.933321 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0825879 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $9,411,515.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

