Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,240,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 18,500,000 shares. Approximately 29.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.04.
In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
W traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 4,769,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,528. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
