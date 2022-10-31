Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,240,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 18,500,000 shares. Approximately 29.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.04.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Wayfair by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

W traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 4,769,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,528. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.