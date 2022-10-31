Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 861,820 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 861,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Nextdoor accounts for about 1.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Nextdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,670,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 834,077 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

KIND stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching 2.76. 153,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,886. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.96 and its 200 day moving average is 3.34. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.43 and a twelve month high of 18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 400,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,299,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,913,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.