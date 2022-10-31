Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

