Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $133.00.

10/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $132.00.

10/13/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00.

10/12/2022 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $134.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.