Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG):

10/29/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $99.00.

10/26/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $130.00.

10/21/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

10/13/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $134.00.

10/12/2022 – Packaging Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.14. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

