Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):

10/20/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $256.00.

10/13/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $239.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $265.00.

10/3/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $206.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.30. 912,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.00.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

