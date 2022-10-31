Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL):

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $585.00 to $500.00.

10/17/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $460.00 to $420.00.

10/12/2022 – Tyler Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TYL traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.33. 495,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,998. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day moving average of $360.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

