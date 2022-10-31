Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently:

10/13/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Vulcan Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $205.00 to $200.00.

10/10/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2022 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

VMC traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.70. 845,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

