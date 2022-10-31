Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

10/27/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/24/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $115.00.

9/28/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $104.00.

9/26/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

9/13/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $86.23. 44,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,524. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,770,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.