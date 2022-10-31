Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Morgan Stanley (MS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) recently:

10/20/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $90.00.

10/18/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

10/4/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.16. 116,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

