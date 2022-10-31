Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellation Brands (STZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently:

10/13/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $275.00.

10/12/2022 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $276.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $284.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/15/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 797.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

