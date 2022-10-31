Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) recently:

10/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73).

10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on the stock, down previously from €37.00 ($37.76).

10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86).

10/18/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 195,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.