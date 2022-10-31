Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $180.00.

10/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $286.00 to $228.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $425.00 to $350.00.

10/12/2022 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $220.00.

9/30/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $210.00.

9/8/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $248.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.81. Signature Bank has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

