Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.