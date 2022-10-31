Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
