Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $657.01 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $621.05 and a 200-day moving average of $637.03. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

