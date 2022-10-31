Weil Company Inc. Buys 171 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

