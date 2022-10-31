Weil Company Inc. Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,527. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $232.15 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average of $216.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.