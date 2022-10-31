Weil Company Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

