Weil Company Inc. Makes New $983,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

