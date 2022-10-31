Weil Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,519 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,519 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POSH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Poshmark’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

